Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,735. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

