CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 64.7% in June

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN remained flat at $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.23.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

