Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in June

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

Shares of CIBEY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 31,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,450. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

