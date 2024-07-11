Comparing Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) & Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $2.23 million 97.76 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -1.17 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -9.88

Anavex Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Therapeutics. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 432.82%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 709.72%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -9,742.41% -59.74% -32.51% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -29.04% -26.85%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

