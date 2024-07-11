Compound Price Tops $46.40 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $46.40 or 0.00081694 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $387.89 million and approximately $29.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,587 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,584.23645434 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.26306017 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $22,205,507.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

