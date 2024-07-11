Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,580,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

