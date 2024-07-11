Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,564,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,194 shares.The stock last traded at $88.89 and had previously closed at $85.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.