Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Reduced by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 125.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 293,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 955,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,462. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

