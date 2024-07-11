Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.56.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $36.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $847.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.69. The company has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

