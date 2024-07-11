Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA opened at $26.63 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

