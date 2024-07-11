Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.93.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Price Performance
CTRA opened at $26.63 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.