Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 235 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,926,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 582,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.0 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 637,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

