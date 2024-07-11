Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 10,627 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.65. The stock had a trading volume of 180,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

