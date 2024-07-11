Csenge Advisory Group Buys 742 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.96. 425,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

