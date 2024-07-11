Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

IXN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 157,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

