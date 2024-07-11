Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.09. 1,075,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.86 and its 200-day moving average is $294.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.09 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

