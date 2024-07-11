Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 1,481,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.