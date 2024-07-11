Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 699,050 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,780,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 464,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 464,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,887. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

