Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 87,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,910. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

