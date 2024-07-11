Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.21 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $11.97 on Thursday, reaching $574.85. 496,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,249. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.72. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

