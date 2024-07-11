Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.37 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $470.56. 626,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.63 and its 200-day moving average is $432.82. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $471.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

