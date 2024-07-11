Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $629.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,415. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.23 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.38.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

