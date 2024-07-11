Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,087,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.79. 2,523,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,551. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

