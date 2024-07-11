Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,701. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.72.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

