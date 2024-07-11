Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,036,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 230,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $76.71. 173,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

