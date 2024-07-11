Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
