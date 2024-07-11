Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 32,221,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,043,781. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

