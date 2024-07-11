Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,564,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,858,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,218,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,804,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,399 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

