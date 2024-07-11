Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,365 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

