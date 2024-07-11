Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,390 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 853,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

