Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,390 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 853,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.