Csenge Advisory Group Sells 480 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of UCBI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 190,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,202. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UCBI

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.