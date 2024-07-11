Csenge Advisory Group Takes $564,000 Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.25% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIQ. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $846,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $501,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:SEIQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

