CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.10

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.10 and last traded at $100.39, with a volume of 17348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

CSL Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.