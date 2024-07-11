CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 9,848,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,857,123. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

