Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CUBT remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

