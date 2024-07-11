Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
CUBT remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Curative Biotechnology
