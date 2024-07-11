CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
CV Sciences stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 234,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
CV Sciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CV Sciences
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.