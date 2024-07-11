CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 234,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

