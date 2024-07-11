CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.3 %
CVV opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
