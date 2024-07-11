CyberConnect Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.32 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $96.10 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00007191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.16188657 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $14,277,417.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

