Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann Sells 7,500 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daktronics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 478,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Daktronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.