Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.92. 1,473,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

