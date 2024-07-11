DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 500,292 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.45% of Leslie’s worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $7,423,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,288,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Up 10.7 %

LESL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 8,666,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,370. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $690.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

