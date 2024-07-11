DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.81. 32,948,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,273,262. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.