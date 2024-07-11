DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,826,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cable One by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cable One by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.72. 147,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.53 and a 200 day moving average of $436.01. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.68 and a fifty-two week high of $749.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Cable One’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

