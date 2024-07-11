DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 73,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 372.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 285,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 224,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DUK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.46. 3,322,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.