Delaney Dennis R Purchases New Stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 4,434,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,430. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $393.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

