Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Lessened by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,015,863 shares of company stock valued at $957,413,025. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.72. 8,184,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,051,078. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

