Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Denny’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

