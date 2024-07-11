Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.58

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

