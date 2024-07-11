Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Currys (LON:CURY) to Buy

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.22) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 80 ($1.02). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CURY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 92 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.80 ($1.18).

LON:CURY opened at GBX 73.35 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.29. The company has a market capitalization of £828.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,833.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.30 ($1.04).

In other news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($37,402.33). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

