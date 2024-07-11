Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to Buy

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.97) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 245 ($3.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
