Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) to “Buy”

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 195 ($2.50). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.60 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £1,117,867.66 ($1,431,878.65). Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

